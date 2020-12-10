It was in early 2020 when the first of many coronavirus stories appeared in this space.
“In virtually no time at all,” I wrote on Feb. 10, “the deadly coronavirus outbreak half a world away in central China is at our back door as a pandemic disease threatening United States communities like Bucks and Montgomery counties.”
I recall thinking at the time that countries worldwide surely would rally to combat the deadly menace, and never imagined then that 10 months after that first column, conditions in Bucks, Montgomery and throughout the United States would deteriorate and be dreadful.
But horrific they are. Here’s Robert Redfield, director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Dec. 2, predicting the United States could reach 450,000 deaths by February unless people double-down on precautions: “The reality is December, January and February are going to be rough. I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.”
Horror arrived the next day, in fact, with a single-day record for U.S. coronavirus deaths hitting 3,000. As the COVID-19 death rate continues to rise today, so, too, do the number of positive cases resulting in a “significant” need for ICU beds -- so in demand Pennsylvania hospitals could run out of beds by month’s end.
Since that first article here 10 months ago, the coronavirus crisis has worsened daily across the United States, escalating today to an atrocious level because the current Administration has done nothing to fight the virus.
Look at these current ugly numbers. According to the state Health Department, there were 3,227 new infections in Bucks from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, the highest single-week mark. Another 38 died from COVID-19 that week, as the county’s daily infection rate hit 400 and positivity testing mark hit 15.3 percent, triple the safe level set by health experts.
The picture today is quite dark, and knowing it could be so much brighter if radical politicians hadn’t denied reality over the past 10 months and taken action also makes it a disparaging time.
With science’s remarkably swift development of a COVID-19 vaccine, however, hope exists again for a return to normalcy. The “strong protection” provided in a drug soon will be in the Bucks-Montgomery region, with health conditions, occupation and age prioritizing who gets the shot first.
A recent study figured it this way: an average 40-year-old Pennsylvania resident with no professional or health-related circumstances would be in line behind 10.6 million others in the state. Older people have a shorter wait, like a 65-year-old Pennsylvanian with no special circumstances behind 118.5 million others.
There will be a wait for all, and it’s critically important that until you’re first in line you continue with COVID-19 precautions like wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance plus steering clear of large gatherings.
In another 10 months, I’d like to look back at today’s date and say it was the beginning of the end.