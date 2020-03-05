ELKINS PARK -- Bryan T. Havir recently announced his planned retirement as township manager of Cheltenham Township. "I have been in communication with the Board of Commissioners and informed them of my intent to retire as township manager and board secretary of Cheltenham Township after eight years," said Havir in a prepared statement.
"I believe the timing is right for me, especially since the sale of the township's sanitary sewer is now complete and the transaction has closed. This was a big accomplishment for me, the board and the consultant team. Also, I will be approaching a significant milestone anniversary next month from my initial start date of March 2 with the township," Havir said in the late February statement. "I will still be here until April 17 working with the board and you during the transition of management responsibilities.
"I thank the board for their understanding of my decision and also want to thank them for the opportunity over the many years to serve this community in the assistant township manager role as well as the township manager role with dignity, integrity and honesty to get the job done. This decision is hard for me but it will also allow me to re-calibrate my career priorities, start up my consulting business again and pursue some other opportunities that are important to me," said Havir.
Daniel Norris, president of the Board of Commissioners of Cheltenham Township, said in a released statement: "We are sorry to hear that Bryan Havir will be retiring and leaving us but do understand and respect his decision. The board collectively and individually wishes him well in his future endeavors. We thank him for his years of dedicated service to Cheltenham Township, the board, employees and taxpayers. His accomplishments for Cheltenham Township are many and his leadership and vision will be missed. The board plans to select a consultant to begin the transition of management responsibilities while Havir is still available and the board will undertake a selection process for a manager in the near future. Bryan and the Board will be working together, and will continue to do so, to make a smooth transition."