ABINGTON — A young Abington woman and a juvenile male were arrested Feb. 6 after the two struck two police officers who responded to a call of a large disturbance near the Burger King, Abington police reported.
Hope Brouwer-Ancher, 18, of the 300 block of Tennis Avenue, Glenside, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest, after she attacked one of the officers, who was attempting to disperse the crowd, without warning, police said. As that officer and a second one attempted to gain control of her, a male juvenile attacked the second officer from behind, police said.
Brouwer-Ancher was arraigned before District Judge Juanita Price and taken to Montgomery County Prison on bail set at 10% of $10,000. She was later released after posting $1,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.
Brouwer-Ancher had been arrested Jan. 16 by Abington police and charged with robbery, simple assault and harassment in connection with a Jan. 14 incident, according to online court records. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail and is awaiting a Feb. 28 preliminary hearing.