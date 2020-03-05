UPPER MORELAND -- The Upper Moreland Free Public Library has once again joined with AARP to offer a Driver Safety Program, an AARP-developed classroom course to help drivers 50 years of age or older improve their skills and prevent traffic accidents.
For those who have taken the course before, the Library offers a refresher course on April 4 from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. Those taking the course for the first time are invited to register for the two-day course, which meets on April 20th and 21st from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm in the library’s community room.
The fee for the course is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members, payable by check only (no cash) to AARP. AARP members need to show their membership ID in order to receive the discount.
Registration for the course is currently open. No telephone registrations will be accepted. For further information about the courses, call the library at 215-659-0741 or visit the library’s web page, www.uppermorelandlibrary.org. A registration form is available at the website for those who wish to print and mail their registrations with a check for the full amount. Those mailing in their paperwork are not registered for the course until they receive confirmation.
The course is designed to meet the specific needs of older drivers. All automobile insurance companies conducting business in Pennsylvania are required to provide a premium discount to graduates of this Adult Driver Safety Program, which is a state-approved driver improvement course. For more general information about the Driver Safety Program offered by AARP, visit its website at www.aarpdriversafety.org/pennsylvania.
The Upper Moreland Free Public Library is located at 109 Park Avenue, Willow Grove, across from the Willow Grove Shopping Center. For more information about this session, and other library programs and services, call 215-659-0741 or visit website.