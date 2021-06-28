UPPER MORELAND -- Do you want to give your opinion on Upper Moreland Township School District’s communication methods? Now is your chance.
UMTSD is seeking input to improve effectiveness of internal and external communication methods. The District encourages parents/guardians and community members to complete the survey at
surveymonkey.com/r/UMTSDcommsurvey by July 5.
Survey feedback will be instrumental in shaping UMTSD’s communication activities moving forward.
"One of our main goals for the new school year is to maximize our communication efforts," said Superintendent Dr. Michael Roth. "To achieve this, it is important to hear directly from the public and use their insights moving forward."
The Communication Solutions Group, a public relations firm specializing in school district communications, will review the data and complete a strategic communications audit to provide a final report and recommended course of action for the District.