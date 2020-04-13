WILLOW GROVE -- After 22 years of serving with Upper Moreland Schools, Superintendent Dr. Robert J. Milrod has announced that he will be retiring, effective August 3, 2020.
The Upper Moreland School Board of Directors approved his resignation at the March 31 board meeting.
Dr. Milrod has served the last fourteen years as superintendent. Prior to his role as a superintendent, Dr. Milrod served in Upper Moreland as assistant superintendent, director of education, program evaluation manager, acting middle school principal, and middle school assistant principal.
Throughout his tenure as superintendent, Dr. Milrod has been a visionary leader. He helped develop the Curriculum and Framework for Continuous Improvement, which provides the basis for all learning in the district. He has also worked to strengthen the district’s ties to the community, including Upper Moreland’s successful partnership with the Montgomery County Community College. Recently, the district celebrated its 100 years as a school district under Dr. Milrod’s leadership.
“We would like to again thank Dr. Milrod, not only for his long tenure of service to our school district, but just as importantly for all the work that he and his administration and all of the teachers and staff of Upper Moreland have done over the past several weeks to guide us through this crisis,” said the Upper Moreland School Board, in a letter to the community. “Dr. Milrod has been a visionary leader when it comes to the education provided to the students of our district. ... He is a tireless worker always looking to provide the best opportunities for our students, administrators, staff, and community as a whole.”
Upper Moreland School Board has entered into an agreement with the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit (MCIU) to conduct a superintendent search. The MCIU’s Director Dr. John George and Assistant Director Dr. Bradley Landis will lead this search.