HORSHAM -- Members of Villanova University’s Women’s Basketball team visited Hallowell Elementary School on September 24 for “Be A Leader” Spirit Day, a day centered on goal setting, teamwork and leadership.
Villanova players Maddy Siegrist, Brianna Herlihy and Brie Wajer led the students through dribbling, passing and throwing drills.
“Our message to you is to work,” said Herlihy to the students. “You get out of things what you put into them.”
Students rotated between different stations to learn about working hard and working together to reach goals individually and collectively.
“I learned sharing is caring and so is being a leader,” said student Eva Reichold.
Another student Greyson Ottey said, “It’s important to work as a team to get stuff done.”
In addition to the outdoor activities, students listened to a special “Be A Leader” Spirit Day presentation in their classrooms. The staff and students discussed icons like Amanda Gorman and Fred Rogers, but also focused on the leaders found right inside Hallowell: the students themselves. They considered the qualities of a great leader, the values that motivate them and the positive habits leaders abide by.
Students set SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, timely) goals for at home and school, and then developed a plan to follow through and measure those goals. Ultimately, teachers hope that students will come to understand that they all have leadership capabilities.