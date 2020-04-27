With a mild winter firmly in the rear-view, residents of suburban Philadelphia are thinking of warm summer activities such as picnics by the stream and hiking along rivers. Unfortunately, Izaak Walton League volunteers found dangerous levels of road salt (sodium chloride) in Philadelphia-area streams that will affect water quality for many months to come.
The Izaak Walton League created Winter Salt Watch to give volunteers the tools to identify excess road salt in their community streams. Community and watershed organization members from the Delaware River Watershed Initiative’s Upstream Suburban Philadelphia area participated including Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust (PERT), Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership, Darby Creek Valley Association, Lower Merion Conservancy, Wissahickon Trails (formerly Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association), Ambler Environmental Advisory Council, Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards and local teachers.
Wissahickon Trails wanted to connect the dots between road salt levels and stream health, which is why they became involved in the Winter Salt Watch. “Road salt is a common sight during winter months, but few people think of how it makes our freshwater salty,” said Lindsay Blanton, water programs manager of Wissahickon Trails. “We wanted to make that connection for people and let them get involved in local monitoring.”
Pennypack Ecological Restoration Trust (PERT) also wanted to engage the public. When monitoring salt levels in 2018, in-stream remote sensors showed that chloride tripled after a surprise early snowstorm when the local township’s public works department did not salt at all. This revealed that a major part of the problem was salt application by private businesses and homeowners. “We saw the Salt Watch as a way for regular homeowners to learn that a) this is a problem, and b) you can do something about it,” said Kevin Roth, outreach and education coordinator of PERT.
Freshwater streams should have low to no salt content. Levels above 100 parts per million (ppm) are beyond what could be considered a naturally occurring concentration of salt, and above 230 ppm is toxic with prolonged exposure. Salt Watchers were active around Philadelphia and its suburbs, and dedicated volunteers found the following results:
Of 81 Salt Watch results submitted in the Philadelphia Metro Region:
- 37% of the results yielded high readings (over 100 ppm)
- Of the high readings, 20% were toxic (over 230 ppm)
“High levels of salt in streams create a dangerous situation for our local wildlife, who rely on fresh water flowing through our creeks,” said Blanton. “Salt also affects our soil, plants, groundwater and drinking water. If we don't pay attention to this issue, it will continue to intensify!”
Road salt contamination is a water quality issue that researchers and government agencies around the country are trying to understand and solve. Having site-specific data on chloride levels is the first step in advocating for best practices to protect drivers and clean water.
Best practices for smarter salt application include:
- Tailoring salt-application strategies based on the weather and the salt product being used
- Using calibrated salt spreaders on salt trucks and road temperature sensors
- Training and certifying snowplow drivers and contractors who maintain walkways, parking lots, and service roads
- Understanding how salt levels affect corrosion of drinking water pipes and how to prevent corrosion
This is just the beginning of the fight against road salt pollution. “This year we are starting with the community and getting them to tell their friends and neighbors,” said Roth. Next, they will educate businesses and local government entities to raise awareness and create change when it comes to road salt practices.
“We are asking that residents use less salt, sweep up excess salt piles after the winter storm passes and talk to their neighbors about taking action too,” said Blanton.
Salt Watch is open all summer long and is an excellent activity that can be done by individuals, not just groups or organizations.
Visit www.iwla.org/saltwatch for more information on this effort or to request a kit. Visit www.iwla.org/road-salt-best-practices for details on state and local best management practices.