HORSHAM -- Each year, Walk this Way Day brings together community members with Hallowell Elementary School students to educate them about their careers as it relates to health and safety. Typically, students visit stations outside of Hallowell’s campus and visit stations, walking to the next one after 5-7 minutes. This year, Walk this Way Day is virtual and highlights the Horsham Park System -- the largest in Montgomery County -- and all the activities students can do to stay fit while visiting them.
“Students look forward to Walk This Way Day annually,” said Hallowell Principal Steve Glaize. “Last year, it was cancelled due to the rain, and despite students learning virtually, we wanted to bring them Walk this Way Day in a new form.”
Instead of stations, Walk this Way Day features six videos, shot at a different park in Horsham, and consist of a short message from a staff or community member. This is followed by an exercise explained by Hallowell P.E. Teacher Eric Glemser that children can do at home.
The six videos to explore feature:
- Walk this Way Day introduction with Superintendent Dr. Scott Eveslage at Carpenter Park and Principal Glaize at Kohler Park
- Bicycle Safety with Lieutenant Larry Bozzomo of the Horsham Police Department
- Fitness tips with Detective Gloria Hatcher and Sergeant Bill Shapiro of the Horsham Police Department
- Horsham Dog Park tips with Hallowell Reading Specialist Tami Eldridge
- Everybody’s Playground at Lukens Park with Hallowell Counselor Valerie Slott
- The Horsham Park System with Janeen Saxer, member of Horsham Township Park and Recreation’s Board
Walk this Way Day kicked off on October 1 to encourage students to visit the parks, stay fit and practice healthy habits.