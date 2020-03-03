ROXBOROUGH - Officials gathered recently for a check presentation that will mean the continued renovation of Pocket Park.
The check presentation from state Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-7 of Philandering, to Roxborough Community Development Corp.
The presentation took place at Roxborough Pocket Park, 6170 Ridge Avenue. The $52,900 in state funding represents the final state funding support that will pay for a public mural and an entrance gate welcoming Roxborough residents and area stakeholders to the park.
In addition to Sen. Hughes, those taking part in the ceremony included state Rep. Pam Delissio, D-Philadelphia/Montgomery; Roxborough CDC Executive Director James Harry Calamia; as well as Roxborough residents and business leaders.
Roxborough Pocket Park eventually will provide the following services to the community:
• A local brewery is scheduled to open next to the park (providing jobs and adding an additional restaurant choice on the Ridge Avenue commercial corridor strip).
• The lighting in the parking lot adjacent to the park adds an additional level of safety to residents who live in the area.
• The park has become a positive gathering place for community residents (considering the location was formerly a vacant lot).
• The park has helped create a welcoming atmosphere on Ridge Avenue—as a destination location for additional businesses to locate.
The Roxborough Pocket Park project was funded through the Local Share Account-Philadelphia (LSA), which distributes a portion of slot machine license operation fees for economic development, neighborhood revitalization, community improvement and public interest projects throughout neighborhoods in Philadelphia.