By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The 21st Ward Veterans Association along with volunteers from the Friends of Gorgas Park spent Saturday afternoon placing new flags and replacing old ones along the main thoroughfares in Roxborough. The event, which was covered extensively on local news channels, continued the massive undertaking that was started two weeks ago.
Bruce Hoffman, President of the 21st Ward Veteran’s Association, sees the flags as a unifying force in the wake of the crippling social and emotional outcomes at the hands of the coronavirus ordeal.
According to Hoffman, the main reason why the Veterans Association is keenly behind the flag laying project is because “our flag is the common denominator uniting us as Americans.. The flag is the symbol that drapes the coffins of our veterans and first responders. During this pandemic, along with our military and first responders, we now have more warriors fighting this invisible enemy. Our medical teams, along with all the people who keep our society working, and even the every day person plays a role in social distancing. He added that “we are all in this together. United we will defeat this enemy”.
Several local businesses contributed to the purchase of 3,000 American flags that were placed primarily along Henry and Ridge Avenues. They include Salon Glam, Murphy’s Roofing, T & F Farmer’s Pride, Baker Street Partners, Stanley’s Hardware, Big Dawg’s Plumbing & Heating, Bob Enslin, Kershaw Real Estate, and J. Davis Printing. Sinnott Landscaping was responsible for donating their services to mow many of the median strips along Henry Ave. that have become overgrown over the past few weeks.
Hundreds of additional flags were placed around the block of the Roxborough Memorial Hospital on Sunday as a symbolic tribute to the many sacrifices made in the line of duty of the health care workers at the facility and throughout our community.