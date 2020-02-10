Alexander London, author of 25 novels, visited Green Woods Charter School recently to talk about his craft and inspire them to be the next published author.
In the afternoon, London spoke to the seventh grade students about his motivation to write the middle school, dystopian novel "Proxy," as well as believing in their dreams.
London read the first chapter of his book aloud in the language arts class.
The enthusiasm from the afternoon continued into the evening at Green Woods Middle School Literacy Night. London led 27 students and their families in an interactive writer's workshop.
Students and parents spent the evening developing a main character for a story they'd like to tell.
London shared some secrets to unravel writer's block and helped students expand their thinking.
The audience shared their story ideas with the community.
Who knows, maybe Green Woods will have the next published author!