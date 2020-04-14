PHILADELPHIA — The numbers keep piling up when it comes to the coronavirus toll in the city.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health Tuesday announced 317 additional presumptive confirmed cases - and another 16 additional fatalities - linked to COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the city. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 7,130. The city's death toll now stands at 206. Among the victims was the city's first involving an inmate in the Philadelphia Department of Prisons.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley cautioned that not all laboratories reported totals Tuesday, so the daily count may be falsely low.
The Department of Public Health again noted clusters of positive cases in congregate settings, including nursing homes, behavioral health facilities, and the Department of Prisons. One additional inmate has tested positive. The current total of positive cases at correctional facilities is 54.
Of the 206 total deaths, 136 (66%) were of people over age 70, and 103 (50%) were long-term care facility residents.
The Department of Public Health reports 757 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 1,361 people hospitalized in the region (including Philadelphia).
The City also announced the first fatality among inmates in the Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP). This death is not counted in the count of deaths above because the Health Department was notified after the day’s count was closed for review. It will be reflected in tomorrow’s count.
The individual who succumbed was a woman in her 40s with underlying medical conditions. She had been transported to a hospital on April 8 and succumbed this morning.
“I want to offer my condolences to her family and friends,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Incarcerated people are human beings. They are someone’s family member and friend. And we owe them the dignity of acknowledging their life and their passing.”
The city did not release the name of the inmate out of respect for the family’s privacy.
Kenney noted that the Department of Prisons has instituted procedures and protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus in the jails, working in concert with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. More information on PDP’s COVID-19 efforts can be found on the city's website.
Dr. Farley also added that resources are available for Philadelphians who smoke cigarettes, but are interested in quitting. Quitting now can help prevent serious complications from a COVID-19 infection. Resources are available to quit smoking at smokefreephilly.org or 1-800-QUIT NOW.
The deadline for microenterprises to submit applications for funding from the Philadelphia COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund is before midnight on Wednesday, April 15. The Relief Fund, which launched on March 23 and has $12.1 million to disburse to local businesses, has received over 6,000 applications seeking more than $82 million in aid. Information regarding other local and national resources for businesses can be found here.
The city-run testing site location in Center City continues to serve those who are over the age of 50 and are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as health-care workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus. The site is available by appointment only and a referral is required. Those who meet the criteria and want a test can call (267) 491-5870 to obtain a referral.
There are also more than 20 private testing sites across the city run by hospital systems and other organizations.
Here is a listing of the city's COVID-19 Resources:
City’s COVID-19 homepage: phila.gov/covid-19.
Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline: 1 (800) 722-7112.
Residents can text COVIDPHL to 888-777 to get updates sent to their phones.
The PHL COVID-19 Fund continues to solicit donations to aid nonprofits that are on the frontline of the pandemic.