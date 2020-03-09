ROXBOROUGH — The Philadelphia Police & Firemen’s Credit Union is slated to present plans to install a large digital sign on the edge of the property at 9165 Ridge Ave. at the meeting of the Upper Roxborough Civic Association Wednesday night.
The site is the home of former Friendly’s Restaurant.
According to Rich Giordano, president of the URCA, “The zoning for this site allows for this kind of sign but the code precludes it when it is within a certain distance from a residential district, which this is. As a result, they will have to seek a variance in order to construct the sign.”
The PFFCU is hoping to answer questions and gather community input at the meeting which is being held at the Roxborough Church, 8230 Ridge Ave.