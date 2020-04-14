PHILADELPHIA — State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., will host her 94th Town Hall Meeting via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
As this will be the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the topic will be the environment. DeLissio will be joined by Mike Weilbacher, executive director of the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education.
“Fifty years after the first Earth Day celebration, we will examine where we are today in terms of environment,” DeLissio said. “Our discussion will include the 50-year impact of policy on the environment and where we stand on environmental and climate issues locally, statewide and nationally.
“This will be our second straight town hall via Facebook Live, and I continue to welcome residents from all parts of the 194th Legislative District to join us and participate in the discussion.”
Those interested should visit www.facebook.com/RepDeLissio at 10:30 a.m. April 22. Comments or questions can be posted live in the comment stream during the town hall, or they can be emailed in advance to RepDeLissio@pahouse.net, or a message can be left at 215-482-8726.