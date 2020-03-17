Dereck Hicks has been selected for induction into the Roxborough High School Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2020 Inductees.
Dereck is a member of the Class of 1971. He was the starting pitcher on the varsity baseball team in both his junior and senior years. When not on the mound he was an accomplished infielder who played second base.
In 1971 he helped Roxborough to the second Public League Championship in the history of the school. That team recorded 24 wins against only 3 losses. Dereck’s record as a starting pitcher was eight wins, one loss for that team. He recorded 83 strikeouts in 58 innings of work. Dereck started eight games and relieved in four others in that championship season. On the way to the Public League Championship he was the winning pitcher in the first round playoff game. In a tough semi-final game he came in as a reliever and was the winning pitcher. In the Public League Championship game Dereck again started the game and again was the winning pitcher. This unprecedented run earned him 1st Team All-Public and All-City honors.
The Executive Board of the Roxborough High School Sports Hall of Fame is proud to honor Dereck as an inductee of the Class of 2020.
This year’s induction banquet, scheduled for Thursday, March 26, at Flourtown Country Club, has been postpoined in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. It will be rescheduled at a later date.