Those on the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus are not forgotten in Roxborough.
Volunteers were out placing American flags along the Ridge Avenue and Henry Avenue corridors on Saturday morning. More than 2,000 flags were laid out as a patriotic symbol of resolve and community support during these difficult times. A small placard placed with each flag points out the sacrifices that first responders, doctors, nurses, supermarket workers, restaurant staff and many other who work behind the scenes to contribute to our well-being during these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event organizer Bob Enslin felt the community needed a cathartic pick-me-up from the “gloom and doom” mindset that has infiltrated many of our lives from being “cooped up for so long." Residents have been large confined to their homes since Gov. Tom Wolf put much of the Philly region under a "stay-at-home" edict several weeks ago. The governor shut down all non "life-sustaining" business, and also closed all state schools. He has since expanded the shutdown to the entire state and extended the school shutdown indefinitely. Enslin wanted something grassroots that was “by the people and for the people."
From all indications it was a smashing success. Responses on social media were overwhelmingly glowing. Enslin mentioned that one lady pulled over where he was working with tears in her eyes because of how touched she was with the undertaking.
Enslin wanted to thank the many volunteers who came up to pitch in to make the day so rewarding as well as a shout-out to the local business sponsors that contributed funds to purchase the flags. They included Kershaw Real Estate, Salon Glam, Baker St Partners, Stanley’s Hardware, Davis Printing, Murphy’s Roofing, F&F Farmer’s Market, Big Dawg Plumbing & Heating, and Bob Enslin.
There’s obviously a long way to go before we’re out of the woods from the pandemic’s grip, but this inspirational event felt like the sun breaking through on an overcast day.