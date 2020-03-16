The Golden Knights downed the Firebirds 6-5 in overtime to capture the East Falls/ McDevitt Hockey League championship two games to one.
The Knights fought back from 3-0 and 5-3 deficits to tie the score leading to Andrew Coyle’s dramatic game winner in sudden death overtime.
All three games were intense, battle-royal contests with back-and-forth lead changes.
Players on the Golden Knights include: Mike Bambi, Jeff Lafferty, Andrew Coyle, Cedric Shaw, Tom Howe, Ryan Procknow, Dan Kostik, Steve Andre, Dan McNally, Kevin Riley, Rob Madrak, Tony Montanez, and Zack Hack. They were coached by Anthony “Pepe” DiBricida.