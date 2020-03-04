The decennial census is critically important to our democracy for a number of reasons: it determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives; it is used to distribute billions in federal funds for essential programs to local communities, including programs that assist older adults; and it is the baseline for accurate data about our population. Mandated by the Constitution, the next census will begin the second week of March of 2020 and continue through the end of December.
An accurate count of older adults will ensure that programs many older adults rely upon are fairly funded. For example, Medicaid, Section 8 Housing, Older American Adult Title grants, Supportive Housing for the Elderly, Low Income Energy Assistance and many others are census-based. State programs to fund services for older adults also depend on census counts; the Pennsylvania Department of Aging uses an allocation formula based on the number of low income, minority, rural and persons over age 75 in each county to determine funding percentages for the Aging Services Block Grant (ASBG), which distributes Pennsylvania Lottery proceeds and federal Older Americans Act funds. Delaware County seniors could miss out on millions of dollars in funding if the population is not counted completely and accurately.
Historically, seniors’ high level of civic engagement has made them an easy to count population. But changes in the way the census is conducted threaten to make seniors harder to count. For the first time in history, the primary way to respond to the census will be through the internet, a change that might limit senior participation.
Because of the critical need to accurately count older adults in Delaware County, Senior Community Services is working with Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging (COSA), Surrey Services for Seniors, Upper Darby Multiservice Center and Wayne Senior Center – as part of the broader countywide complete count effort – to ensure that older adults in Delaware County receive outreach and educational materials to prepare for full participation.
Although there is still the option to respond by mail, and a phone method has also been added for 2020, many seniors may be confused by the changes and many may not respond to phone calls, because of the proliferation of phone scams directed at them. Research also shows that seniors are much more likely than younger adults to say they never go online. While the share of non-internet users ages 65 and older is decreasing, there is still quite a gap between people over and under the age of 65 with regard to internet usage.
The growth of the state’s general population has overshadowed an important trend in the changing composition of the state’s population: the elderly population (age 65 and over) grew at a rate more than 20 times that of the state’s general population. By 2025, more than 20% of Pennsylvania residents will be 65 or older, according to projections from the U.S. Census and the Pennsylvania State Data Center, while the numbers of people below the traditional retirement age will decrease.
Pennsylvania’s population is also growing older faster than most other states. The state’s age makeup skewed older than the nation in 2017, when Pennsylvania ranked fifth among the 50 states by the sheer size of its population age 65 and over (2.2 million) and seventh by percentage (17.8%). Undercounting this growing population of older adults will compound funding and service challenges for the next decade, especially for the high number of adults who want to age in place and will require affordable housing and other services to do so.
With all the concerns about getting a complete count, there are many opportunities to ensure that Delco’s older adult population is accurately counted. The senior center network and home-delivered meal infrastructure that COSA has established and nurtured over the last 40-plus years means that there are partners that Delco seniors trust who can deliver the census message – It’s easy, safe and important to participate – to local seniors. We believe in the importance of the census and are ready to respond. Indeed, we have already begun to promote the census in a variety of ways.
Besides senior center staff, meal delivery personnel, social workers, care managers and benefits counselors, other trusted messengers can include tax preparers who work with older adults, senior companions, transit agencies, health care professionals, librarians, and home care workers. SCS and its partners on the Delaware County Complete Count Committee will be working together to activate these larger networks in service to our goal of getting a complete count.
Finally, we as a nation have relied upon older adults to participate in our civic society at critical moments in our history and the 2020 Census is the next opportunity for them to ensure that our country stays on the Constitutional path of fair political representation. Regardless of political orientation or leaning, we all agree that fair congressional districts are important to our representative democracy. Without an accurate census count, we will not be able to say with confidence that our congressional districts are fairly allocated. The most important use for census data is to divide the 435 member districts of the United States House of Representatives among the states. We can all contribute to this crucial exercise of democracy by participating in the 2020 Census, and by encouraging our friends, families, communities, coffee klatches, churches, and any and all other gathering places to join us and be counted. It is nothing less than our patriotic duty to do so.