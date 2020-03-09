The IHM CYO Boys JV Blue Team put the icing on an undefeated season by knocking off Holy Rosary 28-16 to capture a post-season tournament recently hosted by the school.
After a back and forth start, the Knights pulled away in the second half and held off a relentless Holy Rosary squad to come out on top.
IHM Point Guard Rocco Rizzo led all scorers with 13 points, while Brandon Saccone chipped in with 9 along with yeoman work on the boards.
The IHM team was coached by Kevin Coupas with assistance from Matt Funk, Brian Meissler and Jim Davin.
Players included Brandon Saccone, Darren Long, Maddox Meissler, Danny McNally, James Davin, Rocco Rizzo, Christian Vukas, Alex Coupas, Ryan Martin, Dom Ramos, Jack Adams, and Michael Funk.