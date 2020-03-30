The IHM School held Spirit Week last week to help give students a morale boost during their time spent doing home-schooling during the government shutdown of schools.
Parents were encouraged to send in photos of their kids to the school’s webpage as one more opportunity to stay connected to their teachers and fellow students.
The themes for each day were as follows: Monday - Pajama Day; Tuesday - Crazy Socks Day; Wednesday - IHM Spirit Day; Thursday - Favorite Teams Day; and Friday - Crazy Hat Day.
Here's a look at some of the kids' crazy concoctions.