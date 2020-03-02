The Kendrick Kippettes Gymnastics team recently participated in the 12th Pink Invitational Meet held at the Pa. Convention Center.
The meet, spearheaded by the “Unite For Her” organization, seeks to foster awareness and support for those afflicted with breast cancer. Thousands of young women gymnasts from along the East Coast in various skill levels competed over the three-day weekend under the theme “Gymnasts Unite."
The Kendrick Kippettes, under the guidance of Program Director Janette Mancini, more than held their own amidst some stiff competition, with each level capturing numerous place awards in the meet.