They had a really "Good Morning" at Immaculate Heart of Mary School one day last week.
That's because Bob Kelly, the traffic boss from Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia,” paid a visit to IHM school last week to commemorate Catholic Schools Week in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
IHM was honored to be chosen to host “Kelly’s Classroom” with the entire staff and student body welcoming him in Father Sullivan Hall.
IHM Director of Finance and Development Traci Kovach handled the job of orchestrating the event. Kelly did a live broadcast featuring interviews with Father Casey, Principal Lowry, IHM’s Math Team representatives, and the leads in the upcoming IHM production of the “Wizard Of Oz,” All that was followed by a snack break with the eighth-grade class, and culminating with an hilarious tricycle race with members of the Pre-K class.
After the live broadcast on Fox 29, Kelly graciously posed with the IHM staff as well as each grade level in the school. Not to be outdone, Kelly went from classroom to classroom to get a sense of the fabulous activities taking place that make IHM such a special place for students and staff.