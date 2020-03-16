The Jeannette School Of Dance, under the guidance of founder Jeannette Rawling-Julia, is entering its 37th year of instructing youngsters in the community.
The school, now located at 536 Green Lane, prides itself in covering a smorgasbord of dance styles including Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Pointe, Hip Hop and Lyrical. They boast a staff that reaches out to children as young as 2 through adulthood. Jeannette's staff includes both adults Brandi Breen and Jennifer Pfieffer, and teen instructors who have come through her program and are part of the Student Teacher/Aide Program. Those teens include Misses Kerry, Shanice, Kylee, Olivia, Sami, Cailin , Melanie, and daughter Madi.
Rawling believes the objective of the JSD has always been to provide a home base where students “can enjoy dance while learning proper technique, developing poise, confidence, coordination and rhythm. We work hard to provide a quality dance education for all ages."
The growth of the program over the years suggests that those aims are more than being met. Starting from humble beginnings in 1983 at the Houston Playground while Jeannette was still a junior at the CAPA High School, she was able to gather a loyal following over the course of five years, building the program to upwards of 150 students.
Growing pains forced Jeannette into getting her own studio in 1988, first on Ridge Avenue and eventually into her present location on Green Lane after several more moving ventures.
Jeannette caught the dance bug herself when she was just 5 years old, taking lessons at the former St Lucy’s School in Manayunk. She eventually found her way to a local dance school, Dancing With Joy, honing her skills under the tutelage of Joy Young, while also spending time at the Jean Williams School of Ballet in Germantown.
In 1980, Jeannette was thrilled to learn the she had been accepted at the High School For Creative and Performing Arts. It was while she was a student at CAPA that the opportunity arose to develop an instructional dance program at the Houston Playground.
After graduating from CAPA in 1984, Jeannette decided upon a career in dance. Her first gigs were from freelance jobs at local dance studios as well as landing a teaching position with the archdiocese’s Music & Dance Program while also developing a day care dance program that brought dancing into the lives of young children.
Jeannette has had many artistic peaks in her storied dancing career, including working with the world famous Gregory and Maurice Hines. She has been asked to choreograph shows to benefit the CHOP Seashore House, for Episcopal Academy, and various Mummers Brigades and String Bands. She has been lending her talents to a local theatre group known as ASH along with using her dance acumen to judge at the “Performance Plus Dance Competition."
The quality of instruction at the JSD hasn’t exactly slipped through the cracks around the city. They have been selected for the “Best Dance Studio Award” in a people’s choice competition conducted by “Philly Happening” for three of the past four years.
When she is not teaching at her studio, Jeannette freely gives of her time, donating her services to various local organizations. Most recently she provided free instruction to tots at the Roxborough Library.
The JSD is currently gearing up for their next performance at the “Art Is Life” festival on Ridge Ave in late April.
Day by day, Jeannette continues to follow her mission of bringing the joy of dancing to those under her care. When asked what fuels her passion of teaching and keeps her energy level so high after all these years, she simply says “It’s the kids … I just love working with kids!"