The Kendrick Aces Special Needs youngsters had their Winter sports clinics come to a conclusion recently.
The winter sessions, held at the Aces new home at the Kendrick Rec Center, featured instruction and drills in basketball, soccer and adapted bowling. A group of dedicated volunteers and parents, under the steadfast guidance of “ball-of-energy” founder Vic Croes, provide success-oriented activities designed to bolster self-esteem.
The radiant glow on the faces of the participants is the ultimate “proof in the pudding” for the program.
The Aces will regroup later in the Spring for sessions focusing on outdoor sports skills.