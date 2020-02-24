PHILADELPHIA — The 21st Ward Junior Baseball & Softball League in Roxborough is in the home stretch of player registration for the upcoming 2020 season.
The 21st Ward Junior League offers recreational baseball and softball programs for players ages 4-15.
The last day to sign your child up is Saturday Feb. 29, 2020. Online registration is available at www.leaguelineup.com/21stwardjl. Visit the website for age eligibility and fees for the 2020 season.
Opening Day will take place on April 4, 2020, weather permitting.
In addition, for players wishing to tryout for Roxborough Rebels 8U-11U travel/tournament teams, tryouts will take place as follows:
10U & 11U: Sunday March 1, 2020 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
8U & 9U: Sunday March 8, 20208 a.m.-10 a.m.
Both sessions will take place at Tee’s Indoor Turf Field at 725 Conshohocken Road in Conshohocken. There is no cost to try out, but you must pre-register on the website. In addition, all players trying out for tournament teams must be signed up for the in-house rec league for the upcoming season. Babe Ruth 13U-15U tryouts will take place on a later date/time to-be-announced.
If you have questions about any of the programs or wish to inquire about a payment plan, contact 21stwardregistrar@gmail.com.
Since 1957, the 21st Ward Junior League has been providing recreational baseball & softball programs to the children of Roxborough, Manayunk, East Falls, and the Northwest Philadelphia suburbs. Each season, the league serves more than 800 players, offering affordable, fun and competitive programs. In addition to teaching baseball & softball fundamentals, the league emphasizes key life skills such as teamwork, sportsmanship, fair play, hard work, and develop each child’s sense of pride in our local community. The 21st Ward Junior League is nationally affiliated, entering the sixth season as a chartered Babe Ruth & Cal Ripken organization. The league offers competitive travel/tournament baseball and softball programs and is home to the Roxborough Rebels, Roxborough Outlaws, and 21st Ward Fastpitch Softball. The 21st Ward Junior League is an all-volunteer organization and a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
To learn more, get involved, or if you wish to become a sponsor, visit www.leaguelineup.com/21stwardjl or www.facebook.com/21stwardjl. Contact the league via email at 21stwardregistar@gmail.com