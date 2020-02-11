Lighbox Film Center, Philadelphia’s longest-running arthouse cinema resumes programming in February with a roster of films, now at its new home at the University of the Arts (401 S. Broad St.). Lightbox will continue to enchant audiences with a wide array of screenings and events.
This month’s offerings include "Redoubt," the latest feature film by contemporary artist Matthew Barney; a just-released restoration of Bela Tarr’s 1994 epic masterpiece "Sátántangó;" and "Punk the Capital," a new documentary on the early years of Washington, D.C.’s punk music scene.
Redoubt showing is set for Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.; Sátántangó (New 4K restoration) on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m.; Punk the Capital: Building a Sound Movement (Philadelphia premiere), Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.
Followed by a conversation with the filmmakers and special guests
Looking ahead to March, Lightbox will present the touring film program "The Romanians: 30 Years of Revolution," featuring seven extraordinary examples of the Romanian New Wave which formed in the wake of the 1989 Romanian revolution and the fall of Communism.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to bring this film program to a new community where it seems like a natural fit,” said Lightbox Director Jesse Pires. “Think of it as avant-garde on the Avenue.”
Unless otherwise noted, individual tickets range from $8 for students to $10 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased by visiting lightboxfilmcenter.org. Lightbox members and UArts students receive free admission. Memberships are available by visiting lightboxfilmcenter.org/become-a-member.
Philadelphia Youth Orchestra
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra will perform at the Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall, located at Broad and Spruce Streets, on Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. The ensemble, conducted by Maestro Louis Scaglione, has earned nationwide acclaim for their advanced talent.
The afternoon’s program will open with Barber: Medea’s Dance of Vengeance, then proceed with Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 and conclude with Copland: Symphony No. 3. The music is suitable for an audience of all ages.
Francesca dePasquale will be the soloist for Shastakovich.
Tickets for the PYO Concert are $20-30 and can be purchased through Ticket Philadelphia by calling 215.893.1999.
For your Valentine
Walnut Street Theatre has a special Valentine's Day offer for all couples.
You don’t need to be an English aristocrat to treat your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day. Walnut Street Theatre is celebrating both Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day with a buy one, get one free ticket deal to Oscar Wilde’s incomparable comedy, "A Woman of No Importance," on Feb. 13 and 14. Plus, on each night, the first 50 guests who arrive will receive a free cookie with their ticket courtesy of Famous 4th Street Cookies.
Oscar Wilde’s brilliance is in full force in the current production of "A Woman of No Importance," as he takes on the ‘Englishness of the English,’ and extolls the independent American spirit – and the independence of women – in this smart comedy. Cultures clash, long-held secrets are exposed, and A Woman of No Importance has the final word, as the master of biting wit satirizes the roles we play.
Shows are set Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m., Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia 19107
There is no code needed to receive the savings! Discount tickets for A Woman of No Importance can be purchased online at walnutstreettheatre.org, over phone at 215-574-3550, or by visiting the box office. The first 50 guests to arrive on each night will receive their complimentary cookies prior to the performance.