Lyda M. Furman will be joining the Roxborough High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Furman is a member of the Class of 1966. She was nominated by Joe Juliano. Varsity letters in both Field Hockey and Cheerleading. She was a member of the National Honor Society while serving as vice president of Student Government and class senator in her senior year.
After graduation she played Varsity Field Hockey at Elizabethtown College and then at Temple University at the Division I level. She also competed for the Philadelphia Girls Rowing Club in 1968 and placed second in the Women’s National Championships Lightweight Singles. She earned a BS degree in Health and Physical Education in 1974 from Temple University, followed by a nursing degree from Gwynedd Mercy College School of Nursing in 1991.
She was a Petty Officer in the United States Naval Reserve serving from 1985-1992. This was followed by a stint in the United States Army Nurse Corps Reserve from 1992-2005, retiring with the rank of captain. Lyda was also a United States Army Master Fitness Trainer from 1993-2005. She received numerous awards, medals and commendations from both the United States Naval and Army Reserves. Back in civilian life, she had distinguished service with the City Wide Recreation Advisory Council, 21st Ward Community Council and Roxborough YMCA.
This year’s induction banquet will be held on Thursday, March 26, at Flourtown Country Club, 150 McCloskey Road, Flourtown, PA 19031. A cash bar reception will be at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 each for adults and children. Tables seating 8-10 persons are available. Please contact Pat Robinson, 3481 Tilden St., Philadelphia, PA 19129 at 215-438-0303. Make checks payable to RHSSHOF, with a deadline of March 19. In order to facilitate seating arrangements, please indicate on your ticket request if you are a relation to one of the inductees, i.e. family, friend, teammate, classmate, etc., or if you wish to be seated with someone.
We hope you can join us this year at Flourtown Country Club to honor our esteemed inductees. A banquet book will be given to all attendees, and you can show your support by placing an ad in the book. Please mail ads and payment to Lynne Gramberg, 7920 Cadillac Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19128 (Tel# 215-570-7343) or email lgramberg@hotmail.com . Deadline for ad placement is March 15th, 2020.
You are also cordially invited to attend a reception to honor our inductees in the school library at 12 Noon on March 26, 2020.