PHILADELPHIA — A man was gunned down in a hail of bullets as he sad inside a car parked outside his Manayunk home with the engine still running in what authorities called “an ambush.”
The man was found around 8:15 p.m. last Tuesday, when police responded to the home for reports of smoke coming from the structure. The man, who has not yet been identified, was found in the driver's seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as I. Dean Fulton, 43.
Police said more than 30 shots were fired by the shooter, who fled the scene and remains at large, No other injuries were reported in the shooting.
The victim was found slumped in the driver's seat of the Hyundai SUV, with the engine still running and the wheels spinning.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Chief Inspector Scott Small said that when police arrived they discovered spent shell casings from a semiautomatic firearm scattered around the scene, including in the street, on the sidewalk, and inside the garage on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
“It’s clearly an execution-type shooting and homicide,” Small said.
Witnesses told police the man had just arrived at his home when the ambush attack occurred.
"At this time, it appears to be an execution-type homicide,," Small said.
One neighbor told NBC10 the incident was out of character for the quiet neighborhood.
"It doesn't happen around here," Sebastian Cortinez told the TV station. "Unfortunately to get more police presence in a neighborhood like Manayunk where there's not a lot or crime, you need more crime to happen and then more funds go tot he neighborhood."