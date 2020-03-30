MANAYUNK — A Manayunk resident who won the Illustrators of the Future Contest will have his work released on Saturday, April 7th.
Daniel Bitton, one of the winners of the Illustrators of the Future Contest, will have his art published in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36.
Daniel says he applied to the contest back in December of 2018 as a way to get scholarship money.
“I was coming into my last semester of college and wanted some scholarship money. I saw a competition that was calling for fantasy authors and illustrators. I had to submit 3-5 images of artwork.”
The fantasy artist says he received the exciting news after completing an exam.
“I got a call and just finished my exam. It was something special. It felt really nice to have my artwork represented.”
He along with the other winning 12 writers and illustrators will be featured in the upcoming edition. This August, the winners will be flown to California for a week-long series of workshops and an awards ceremony.
“They have a workshop where they bring really established artists to work with all the award winners to learn more about the industry. The 2nd half of the week is the gala and award ceremony where they announce the winners and grand prize.”
Daniel says he feels lucky to be part of this experience.
“I feel really lucky. Out of all the artists that submitted, they like my work enough. I think it’s amazing that they’re flying us all out there. There’s winners from Turkey and Vietnam. I’m definitely grateful.”
The Manayunk resident has only been in the area since last year but is grateful to contribute to the area.
“It’s always a good thing to bring more awareness to art in the area. Manayunk is an artsy town and to contribute to that art culture here is wonderful.”
To see more of Daniel’s art, please visit Danielbuttonart.com.