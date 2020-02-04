Sine Timore Theatre, a local non-profit, family-owned ensemble, presents "Matilda the Musical."
The show will be presented Feb. 7 and 8 at 7 p.m., and Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Cheltenham Center for the Arts, 7900 High School Road in Elkins Park
Tickets are sold through the website, www.sttheatre.com.
The show features students and adults from Elkins Park, Jenkintown, Abington, Cheltenham, Hatboro, and more.
"Matilda the Musical" is based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl, and follows the story of Matilda Wormwood as she navigates her difficult family life, starting at a brand new school, and realizes her imagination is stronger than she ever knew.