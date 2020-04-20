By Mike Weilbacher
Last Friday was Leah Douglas’ first day back in her office in about four weeks, since COVID-19 sent so many of us working from home. But she works in a critical place in this pandemic, the Philadelphia International Airport, where essential staff and medical supplies are still getting to where they are needed.
What a difference a month makes.
“I prepared myself mentally,” she told me over the phone, “for how empty it would be. There are something like 1,000 people a day passing through now, which is really nothing,” as normally there would be about 85,000. She sent along some photos of the oddly near-vacant corridors.
Leah is the Director of Guest Experience at the airport, a relatively new title for her, but she has been at the airport for more than 20 years now. “For the veterans who have worked here for decades, this is a difficult experience. Airline staff are here, of course, and so are police and fire, and the custodial staff are here too, the front-line people who make it clean and beautiful. But there are only like 10 or fewer food options available-- most of the stores are shuttered; it has been very impactful.
“Speaking only from the financial perspective,” she added, “many of my colleagues who were here or working in other airports on 9/11 have noted that this is the worst they have ever experienced in terms of the financial impact on the industry.” Wow: worse than 9/11… “We’ve closed down some checkpoints and consolidated operations,” she continued, “and opened the garages for free to employees so they can easily drive in and park. We’re looking to save as much money as we can so we can still stay open.”
She met up with a Southwest Airlines employee that day, an old friend who works on the tarmac “We could not hug, of course, but it was great to catch up on each other’s families. It was both heartening and disheartening at the same time.
“Airport leadership is trying to pivot, looking to the future, trying to see what the trends are while talking to our peers at other airports to learn what they are doing.” But at the same time, “we’re not sure when people will feel comfortable flying again, so we're hunkering down and making sure we’re ready for when business comes back.”
Leah has lived in Roxborough and Manayunk for almost 30 years, the last 20 in a house she shares with her husband and daughter on Ridge Avenue in Upper Roxborough. A graduate of Tyler School of Art, she is married to an artist who teaches at Tyler-- and guess where their daughter is enrolled? Yup. “My husband is on one laptop in the house teaching an online class,” she said with a laugh, “and our daughter is on her own laptop taking a class at Tyler.”
She first came to the airport to found the public art program there, and enjoys introducing Philadelphia art and artists to people who don’t expect it, so many of whom are new to Philadelphia. “About 40% of our passengers are only passing through, are not Philadelphians. We by far exceed the attendance numbers of the Metropolitan Museum of Art,” she exclaimed. “And the talent in Philadelphia is incredible, breathtaking. In 20 years I have never repeated an artist or an exhibition.”
Currently showing at the airport is the one-named street artist Amberella, who made her name, Banksy-like, pasting black-and-white cutout hearts with inspirational messaging on them on walls across the city. For the airport, her contribution is brighter and rainbow-filled, but Leah notes “it’s crazy we have it up right now, for it really speaks to the moment.” In addition, she also recently installed Kambel Smith, who creates “large-scale monumental models, replicas of iconic buildings, but all made from found cardboard.”
Her excitement changed for a moment as Leah realized the art community is struggling now too, adding, “I feel bad for artists living on commissions, as everything is on hold.”
She’ll be back at the airport next week, helping install decals on the floors of the airport to encourage “physical distancing, that’s the term we are using. We’re also looking to see where we need hand sanitizers well.” And so it goes.
In summary, “the airport gets ingrained in you. It’s a unique industry, and the people are fantastic-- and you meet a ton of people. It’s a very interesting place, and we try to make it fun for everybody. Now we just have to be creative-- but we’re all learning that.”
One final note: Leah also brings her wealth of art experience to the Schuylkill Center, where she is on our Board of Trustees and is an integral member of a committee of artists and arts professionals helping steer our environmental art program. We appreciate her volunteer work at our center very much.
Mike Weilbacher directs the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Upper Roxborough, tweets @SCEEMike, and can be reached at mike@schuylkillcenter.org.