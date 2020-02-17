Last Thursday evening, more than 120 Roxborough residents crammed into the auditorium at the Schuylkill Center to discuss one of the biggest hot-button issues in our community: the loss of open space to subdivision and development.
The town meeting, titled “Roxborough Green: Preserving Open Space,” featured a panel that included James Harry Calamia, executive director of the Roxborough Development Corporation; Celeste Hardester, president of the Central Roxborough Civic Association; Kay Sykora, a board member of the Roxborough-Manayunk Conservancy; and Matt Wysong, a planner with the City of Philadelphia.
For 90 minutes and change, the panelists talked with each other and the audience, answering their questions and offering insights into the issue.
I wanted to share some of the insights gleaned from the evening – and perhaps you can offer your own in letters to the editor or comments on the digital edition.
1. Imagine if we had an open space war chest. This insight was offered up by a developer brave enough to attend the meeting and identify himself as such – extra points for him, and kudos for his interest in open space preservation. But he offered that if a large number of people offered small donations, you’d have a large amount of money – which is mostly true. The trouble with open space is that land is so expensive – Roxborough would need access to millions of dollars to preserve any substantial amounts of land. Still, the relatively new Roxborough Manayunk Conservancy has focused on maintaining the current open spaces – a laudable priority – but imagine if they or a sister nonprofit were able to amass significant contributions – or significant grants. Game changer.
2. Imagine if the Planning Commission met in the evening. One participant pointed out that in the neighboring suburban communities that ring the city, Planning Commission meetings occur in the evenings, allowing residents a shot at commenting, voicing their concerns, and raising their questions. Philadelphia’s daytime meetings restrict attendance to retired or unemployed residents – or those so committed to an issue they will take time off from work. But if meetings occurred in the evenings, people could more easily attend. There seemed to be a large number of participants at the town meeting who were going to mention this to our councilman, Curtis Jones Jr., as a possible fix to an intractable issue. Let’s see where this great idea goes.
3. Plant trees! It may seem obvious, but trees are unbelievably helpful in so many ways – sequestering carbon to combat climate change; filtering air to remove pollutants; lowering hot summer temperatures; even reducing stormwater runoff (and larger storms fueled by warmer weather exacerbates stormwater runoff). But Celeste Hardester, as mentioned here a few weeks ago, wishes Roxborough would plant native trees – oaks, maples, tulip poplars – that mature into large canopied trees. Developers, sadly, plant trees that grow quickly but never get too large, a huge disappointment for her. Already, 27% of Roxborough’s area is covered by trees, with the city hoping that 30% of the entire city is soon shaded by trees. So Roxborough doesn’t have far to go, but still, we can do way better – and the shadier we are, the cooler we will be in the summer (and, as I pointed out at the event, your home’s resale value climbs if you have mature street trees out front – trees increase a home’s value!) So be selfish – plant trees. Big ones.
4. Participate. Planning is a contact sport – people need to wade into the fray. While you might struggle getting to Planning Commission meetings, Roxborough is blessed with a network of highly active civic associations that give people like you a forum for knowing what’s going on; developers and their attorneys frequently attend these meetings to get the people’s approval, giving you a chance for a face-to-face conversation with those hoping to develop a property near you. Many of the officers of some of the most active civics were in attendance Thursday night, and these folks are to be highly thanked for their advocacy on behalf of the community.
5. Call 311. As was repeatedly mentioned during the meeting, if you see a builder doing something inappropriate – even illegal – make sure to contact the city using the 311 number. It is the most important vehicle you have for these concerns being addressed. Many also suggested you call your councilman’s office if you believe a 311 call is not getting results.
While there were many more takeaways and many more comments, it was a pleasure for me, as the director of the Schuylkill Center, to welcome so many community members into our Visitor Center to engage with each other and the panel over this critical issue.
Open space performs ecological services for us that we rarely place a numerical value on – they absorb stormwater, provide habitat, manufacture oxygen, etc. But open space is also an anchor in our sense of place. What would Roxborough be without Gorgas Park, Andorra Meadows, the Wissahickon in our backyard, Saul High School’s majestic sweep of greenery, the Shawmont valley, the reservoir and ballfields along Port Royal, the Fountain Street steps, Germany Hill, always rumored to be in danger, the River Trail, Flat Rock dam.
Unthinkable, right?
Join your neighbors in the fight for open space by doing any or all of the above.