The end of March into early April is usually the transition between the end of the winter sports season and the startup of spring athletics.
At this time last year, Roman Catholic was capping off yet another PIAA championship while the Roxborough Softball Team was starting off a successful season with an opening win over Tacony Charter. Roman awaits the possible resumption of this year’s PIAA basketball playoffs, which have been put on hold because of the coronavirus ordeal.
The Indians have yet to take the field this Spring. Here’s a look back to 2019.