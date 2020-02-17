It was a surprise to read a magazine article that says I’m not as hot as I thought I am. Neither are you.
Ever since I was a little boy, when I didn’t feel well and my mother would stick a thermometer in my mouth and proclaim that I had a fever, I’ve believed that my temperature is supposed to be 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
But since then, apparently, people have been cooling off. The average body temperature has been going down about 0.05 degrees every 10 years.
Scientists at Stanford University who have investigated such things now tell us that you and I and most folks these days should have a normal temperature of 97.5 Fahrenheit.
Those little degrees on the thermometer were named for Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit; who was born in 1686 in Danzig, now Gdansk, Poland, though his family was German. His parents died in 1701, and he was apprenticed to a shopkeeper in Amsterdam. As an adult, he became a glassblower and instrument maker, and later delved into physics.
He started making thermometers in 1714. He began with a glass tube calibrated in those little spaces, filled it with salt water, and marked the point where the fluid was the lowest as zero.
Then he put the soon-to-be thermometer in ice cold water, and when ice began to form he called that point 32. He found that, on his new scale, water boiled at 212.
Historians disagree on why Fahrenheit created that scale, but they do agree on naming those degrees after him.
There also is no firm answer to why his name came to be universally applied to the thermometer divisions. (Fahrenheit, Celsius and Kelvin were all physicists whose names have been used to name a temperature scale.)
Although he lived in Amsterdam most of his life, Fahrenheit traveled widely and spent considerable time in England. He died in 1731.
When we measure the temperature in your body and mine and the living room and the back yard, the measurement is usually made in “degrees Fahrenheit."
The body temperature research was done in 1851, when there were no computers or other number-crunching devices. A German doctor named Carl Reinhold August Wunderlich used a foot-long thermometer that took more than 15 minutes to give a reading.
It is said that he took the underarm temperature of 25,000 patients several times over, a total of more than a million readings. How he rounded up so many people, and how long it all took, I’m afraid to guess.
But ultimately, he announced that the normal temperature of the human body was 98.6 Fahrenheit.
The problem is, according to the researchers at Stanford University, that the temperature of the typical modern human body has gone down. Most populations today have fewer infections, thanks to vaccines and antibiotics, so their immune systems are less active.
The Stanford body-counters studied three medical data bases ranging from 1860 to 2017, and including 677,000 recent temperature readings from 189,338 Americans. They found that average temperatures decreased through the years until today, a normal body temperature is about 97.5 of Fahrenheit’s good old degrees.
I haven’t read anything about how this change in information affects what we call a fever. Is anything above the new low number now a fever, or do we still make the old 98.6 the number to worry about?