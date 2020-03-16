My column of March 4 described the situation of Philadelphia when the influenza epidemic of 1918 hit the city. As our 2020 pandemic continues, I took a look at the Philadelphia Inquirer 102 years ago, to see how things were in the city.
I picked October, when the disease was about as old as ours is now.
The big front page news was mostly about the war in Europe and the U. S. Army there, and about the ongoing government Liberty Loan war bond campaign, seeking to raise $2 million to fund the military action.
But the flu epidemic was still nearly paralyzing the city. A hopeful headline said: “Influenza Wanes; Fifty Less Deaths.”
Other headlines said: “First Drop in Mortality Rate Since Epidemic Began Here Month Ago.”
"May Reopen All Amusements, Schools and Churches in City October 28.”
One article reported that a missing brother and sister had been found, in St. Patrick’s Emergency Hospital at 21st and Lombard streets.
They and their mother had become sick a week before, in their home at Ninth and Reed streets. A doctor sent the children to the hospital, but their mother refused to go. She died before their father came home, and he didn’t know where the children were.
The all-too typical problem was solved by the Children’s Bureau of Emergency Aid, being directed by Mrs. John Wanamaker 3rd. Her group had found places for about 50 homeless children, thus far.
A full-page advertisement announced that the Wanamaker family and store employees in Philly and New York had raised $12,773,000 for the current fourth Liberty Loan campaign.
From Gloucester, New Jersey, came the story of several German women, detained at the U. S. Detention Bureau there, who had received word that many of their husbands had died at Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia,, where they were interned as alien enemies.
Most of page 11, except for a few advertisements, was devoted to the names of American servicemen who were killed, wounded or missing overseas. The main headline said, “386 Men Reported in U. S. Casualties.”
There were many different categories: Killed in Action; Died of Disease; Wounded Severely; Wounded Degree Undetermined; Missing in Action; In Hands of the Enemy.
In Delaware County, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel D. Riddle, of Glen Riddle, had converted the old Webster farmstead adjoining their property to a hospital for wounded soldiers.
It was intended that a full staff of doctors and nurses would later work at rehabilitation of 50 soldiers there. But it was first being used to care for influenza victims.
Because ambulances were busy, Samuel Riddle and his brother Leander turned over their automobiles for ambulance use.
Department stores were advertising chiffon “health veils” for women, for $1.25, “as a precaution against the influenza germ.”
On the sports page, the main headline said, “Lid Still Down on Football Games: All Sports”
College football was big in those days. The leading article was headed “Penn’s Opening Delayed Again. Game with Swarthmore Cannot Be Played Because of Influenza.”
The Penn State-Bucknell game was apparently still on, and there was an article revealing that the Navy team was practicing that controversial 12-year-old trick play, the forward pass.
But the epidemic apparently didn’t much affect the first day of the hunting season. There were four articles on the sports page, the largest headline saying "Several Big Bucks Killed in Jersey.”
And the business page happily headlined, “Stocks Jump in Million Share Day.”