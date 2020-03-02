As all the news outlets bring us daily frightening reports about the worldwide spread of the deadly coronavirus, the current edition of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania’s 143-year-old quarterly Magazine of History and Biography coincidentally has a curiously timely article about Philadelphia’s horrible months in the great influenza epidemic of 1918.
The article is largely a criticism of the handling of the situation by Dr. Wilmer Krusen, the city’s Director of Public Health. Whatever that aspect of the worldwide event may have been, much of the United States was affected, and Philadelphia was hit particularly hard.
The eastern portion of the epidemic began in Boston in late August 1918, when dozens of sailors were stricken in the naval base there by a new disease strain called Spanish influenza.
In early September, 300 sailors were transferred from Boston to Philadelphia. For weeks, the disease spread slowly at our Navy Yard. There were some civilian cases.
Ironically, on Sept. 21, 1918, news broke that a Philadelphia scientist had isolated the cause of Spanish flu, which was becoming a major problem amid the turmoil of the ongoing World War then in progress.
The Inquirer declared that the discovery had "armed the medical profession with absolute knowledge on which to base its campaign against this disease."
Within two weeks, the flu had killed 700 Philadelphians, in the city’s population of 1.7 million. A week after that, 2,600 more succumbed.
On Sept. 28, Philadelphia staged a gigantic Liberty Loan parade, promoting sale of government bonds to support American troops. More than 200,000 spectators gathered.
Five men had died at the Navy Yard on Sept. 19, and about 10 deaths a day were reported until the day before the parade, when 23 died.
Within a week of the parade, there were 1,191 more flu deaths. About a third of the city’s doctors and half of the nurses were away in the armed forces.
Archbishop Dennis J. Dougherty organized the diocese’s 4,000 priests, nuns and seminarians to help with the nursing in hospitals and homes.
The 1919 annual report of the Chestnut Hill Hospital’s School of Nursing would call the period “most tragic because of the loss by death of so many nurses.”
The Philadelphia Visiting Nurse Association worked around the clock. Nurses described entering houses and finding all members of a family dead, or both parents dead and children starving.
The number of deaths in October was at least 10,000, but hundreds more were believed to be uncounted.
The city morgue and undertakers were overwhelmed. Many victims were buried without ceremony in common graves.
My mother was a teenager then, and lived down the street from a cemetery. She recalled watching men digging long trenches to receive unembalmed bodies arriving without coffins.
By Oct. 5, a state ban had closed all bars and theaters. In Philadelphia, schools and churches were also closed. Doctors were assigned to police stations, and police officers were sent to get prescriptions filled.
Citizens were told to wear gauze surgical masks in public. Most people improvised with handkerchiefs. Those without masks were harassed.
Five thousand more Philadelphians died in November, and thousands more later until the number of fatalities became normal again by the end of March 1919.
The great flu pandemic killed 50 million to 100 million people worldwide, about 700,000 in the United States.
Most Americans in those days called the illness the Spanish flu. But guess where many experts today think that strain of flu originated?
You guessed it. China.