Vincent Passalacqua was a member of the Class of 1996. As a freshman Vince started his baseball career on the junior varsity squad as a pitcher and first baseman. In his freshman year of 1993 while playing JV he was called up to the varsity for the playoffs to pitch and helped team win a crucial playoff game. His Varsity career continued in fine fashion.
During the 1995 division qualifiers he pitched three innings combining with fellow Hall of Famer Joe Juliano for a three hitter. It was in 1996, his senior season, that Vincent distinguished himself for both the RHS team and throughout the Public League. That highlight reel consisted of a game where Roxborough defeated Mastbaum 13-1. Vincent went 3 for 4 with a double, homer and four RBIs. He earned 1st Team All-Public and All-City honors as a pitcher-1st Baseman. He was also selected to play on the Carpenter Cup team from 1994-1996. It was in his senior year he attracted the attention of several Major League scouts, including the Phillies and Mets.
Vince went on to play baseball at Glouster County College until an arm injury ended his career.
This year’s induction banquet will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Flourtown Country Club, 150 McCloskey Road, Flourtown, PA 19031. A cash bar reception will be at 6 p.m., with Dinner to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 each for adults and children. Tables seating 8-10 persons are available. Please contact Pat Robinson, 3481 Tilden St., Philadelphia, PA 19129 at 215-438-0303. Make checks payable to RHSSHOF, with a deadline of March 19. In order to facilitate seating arrangements, please indicate on your ticket request if you are a relation to one of the inductees, i.e. family, friend, teammate, classmate, etc., or if you wish to be seated with someone.
We hope you can join us this year at Flourtown Country Club to honor our esteemed inductees. A banquet book will be given to all attendees, and you can show your support by placing an ad in the book. Please mail ads and payment to Lynne Gramberg, 7920 Cadillac Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19128 (Tel# 215-570-7343) or email lgramberg@hotmail.com . Deadline for ad placement is March 15th, 2020.
You are also cordially invited to attend a reception to honor our inductees in the school library at 12 Noon on March 26th, 2020.