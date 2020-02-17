The IHM School got a visit from none other than the Phillie Phanatic on Valentine’s Day.
The IHM second and third grades had been entered in the “Phanatic About Reading Program” by Librarian Adele Binns. The program encourages children to read more by calculating the minutes they spend reading and adding those individual totals with those of their classmates.
Binns also submitted an essay, “Why Does Your School Deserve A Visit From The Phanatic” with the Phillies and was delighted to hear back that IHM had been selected as one of the winning schools. Since only one class could be honored, Mrs. Brennan’s 2nd grade class was selected on the basis that they had accumulated the highest totals so far this school year ( a staggering 18,060 minutes) !!
With the IHM student body and staff assembled in Father Sullivan Hall the Phanatic made his typically hilarious entrance, much to the amusement of all.
Many in attendance had a dream come true experience as the Phanatic ran through his usual heartwarming schtick-filled routine in such close proximity to them.
The Phanatic posed with Mrs. Brennan’s second grade class to kick things off, and began to enlist the help of the staff to play out characters as Principal Andrew Lowry read from a fittingly entitled book “The Phillie Phanatic’s Best Rain Delay Ever."