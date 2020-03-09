Ray Tharan will be inducted into the Roxborough High School Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2020 (posthumously). He was a member of the Class of 1968.
He played on the varsity basketball team all four years while at Roxborough. He garnered All-Public honors in his senior year of 1968. Ray also was the starting third baseman for the varsity baseball team in 1967 and 1968. In 1967 he homered in the Public League semifinal game vs. Edison High, which vaulted the team into the championship game. The 1967 team was the first Public League championship team in school history. He was co-captain of the 1968 team.
Ray went onto serve as assistant director of athletics at Bryn Mawr College. During that tenure he was head coach of the basketball, cross country, and Soccer teams. His record in women’s soccer is the second winningest in the school’s history.
In 1990 he was named the Philadelphia Association for Intercollegiate Sports for Women Coach of the Year. He also served as the director of fitness at Bryn Mawr, where he helped athletes prepare for collegiate competition, avoid injury, and rehabilitate as needed. The college honored him with an award named after him, The Ray Award, for enthusiasm and team spirit and he is memorialized with a plaque at the school.
