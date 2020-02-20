The No. 5 seeded Roman Catholic upset No. 1 seed Archbishop Wood 83-73 on Wednesday night to move on to the Catholic League finals against Neumann-Goretti at the Palestra on Monday.
The Cahillites built a 20-point 3rd quarter lead and held on as Wood’s Rahsool Diggins led a late surge in the 4th quarter that fell short. The PCL MVP Diggins, who made some astounding shots down the stretch, finished with a game-high 35 points.
Roman was led by their Big 3 featuring Jalen Duren, Lynn Greer III and Justice Williams, but also had key contributions from Nasir Lett and Xzayvier Brown.
The 6-foot, 8-inch Duren controlled the paint throughout the game while amassing 20 points, 18 boards, and seven blocked shots. Williams was spectacular, pouring in 25 points while point guard Greer was also a key factor with 18 points and steady floor play.
Roman will be vying for their third straight Catholic League title, while Wood will try to rebound for the District 12 5A playoffs next week.