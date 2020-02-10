Billy Martelon is headed to West Chester University.
The Roman Catholic senior lineman signed a letter of intent on National Signing Day last week.
Martelon, a 6-foot, 4-inch, 280-pound guard/tackle, received a full scholarship to play football at West Chester University. He was surrounded by coaches, friends, and family at the signing that took place at Roman.
Martelon grew up in Wissahickon and is the son of Deb and Bill Martelon.
Also signing along with Martelon was speedy wide receiver Malachi Harris, who committed to Assumption College in Massachusetts.