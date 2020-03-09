The Rox United U8 Force Gray took down their organizational counterpart the Force Black. 8-4.
JJ Morgan tallied an incredible 6 goals to pace the Force Gray, while Danny Renn had 2 goals to lead the Force Black.
The combined squad had captured the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation U8 outdoor championship last Fall. Both teams will have PPR playoff games this Saturday with a chance for an intra-Roxborough United indoor championship if both were to win.
The Force Gray are coached by Tim Breen and Mick Hannan. The Force Black are coached by Dan Renn with assistance from Paolo Gambaro and Andy Watto.