Nicole Lorenz, who attends W.B. Saul Agricultural High School and is also a competitive gymnast working out of Kendrick Gymnastics, has snagged a prestigious scholarship
Lorenz, currently a Level 8 gymnast, is the recipient of the Janet Rothenberg Memorial scholarship in the amount of $5,000 to the college of her choice. The reward is presented to a senior who’s application demonstrated excellence in both her academics and gymnastics. The reward is in memory of the late Janet Rothenberg, a gymnast from United Sports Academy who passed away from a brain aneurysm while studying abroad in China. In an effort to keep her memory alive her gymnastics community & parents host an annual USAG-sanctioned gymnastics competition in her name and present this award to one deserving senior.
Nicole has been a gymnast with Kendrick Gymnastics for 12 years and a junior coach for 3 years. While maintaining a 4.157 GPA and her involvement in school clubs such as Future Farmers of America chapter president, National Honor Society and Livestock Club. She also volunteers with fundraising and community outreach initiatives organized by her gymnastics team, school and church, such as the Red Bird Mission.
Nicole is a remarkable young lady who is more than deserving of such a prestigious award. Her parents, coaches and teammates are extremely proud of her and appreciative to the JRM scholarship committee, United Sports Academy and the family of Janet Rothenberg for recognizing Nicole for her achievements.
Nicole has committed to the University of Mount Olive, North Carolina, where she will continue her academy pursuits.