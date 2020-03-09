PHILADELPHIA — Smith Memorial Playground is ready to kick off the season.
Although Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse is open year-round, "playground season" in the Spring and Summer months offers extended visiting hours for families to enjoy the playground when the weather is most enjoyable!
You can get in on the fun Saturday, March 28 from 12-4 p.m. for Play-A-Palooza, Smith's annual kickoff of playground season featuring special activities including nature play, live performances, obstacle courses, theater and soccer games, free books, giveaways, snacks and other activities in the 6.5-acre playground!
Local partners that will contribute to the afternoon’s festivities include the African American Museum in Philadelphia, Fringe Arts, Let’s Go Outdoors, The Discovery Center, Flip Out Productions, Musicopia, ParentChild+, Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, Philadelphia Water Department, Pinnacle Parkour, Read by 4th, School of Rock, Soccer Shots, Tinkergarden, and Tree House Books. Additional support provided by Metrokids, Philadelphia Family, and Herr’s.
Admission is $10 per child or free household admission for Smith members and ACCESS cardholders. For details and tickets:
https://smithplayground.ticketleap.com/playapalooza2020/
Playground season hours (now open 7 days a week this spring and summer!): http://smithplayground.org/visit/
Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse is a non-profit organization located at 3500 Reservoir Drive in Philadelphia’s East Fairmount Park. Founded in 1899, Smith welcomes visitors from more than 500 zip code areas including every zip code in Philadelphia. The mission of Smith is to provide and promote opportunities for unstructured free play for children. Smith contributes to the development of healthy children, strong families, and safe communities by: 1) maintaining a proud tradition of free family admission; 2) partnering with community-based organizations to reach a diverse audience; and 3) advocating for the importance of play. For more information about Smith please visit www.smithplayground.org.