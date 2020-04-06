PHILADELPHIA — The Table Food Pantry at Roxborough Church is partnering with the City of Philadelphia's food distributions. Hours are on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon until we are on the other side of COVID-19.
The group also is delivering groceries once a week to senior citizens in our neighborhood. To provide these meals, we are partnering with Philabundance, Share, and Easter Outreach.
Easter Outreach offers free supplies to create an Easter meal to seniors and at-risk folks. Since the onset of COVID-19, the group decided to reach out to all neighborhoods across Philadelphia, and offer food packages to seniors in need.
If you would like to make a donation during this time of COVID-19, please find the group online at RoxboroughChurch.org and click to leave a donation, or a paper check can be mailed to the pantry c/o Roxborough Church at 8230 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128.
After the fight vs. coronavirus is finished, Table Food Pantry will be happy to receive shelf stable foods again. Thank you for being part of our community and helping us care for our neighbors.