A flashback to April 2019 found the Roman Rugby team walking away with a 27-16 win over the West Chester Wolfpack. The Roman squad has numerous players from the 21st Ward. They are coached by Roxborough resident Fred Koniecki and assisted by former Penn State standout Melina Kuchinov.
