The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra continues their 2019-2020 season on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. from the Perelman Theater at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, located at Broad and Spruce Streets, Philadelphia.
Maestra Rosalind Erwin, PYAO conductor, will lead this talented young orchestra. The concert will feature Claude Debussy’s Prelude to an Afternoon of a Faun, Aaron Copland’s “Buckaroo Holiday” from his ballet, Rodeo Dance Suite, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, in celebration of the composer’s 250th anniversary of his birth.
Maestra Erwin continues to be impressed with the students in PYAO.
“With each performance and rehearsal, I’m reminded how the future of orchestral music is in good hands," she said. "The raw talent, energy and passion these young musicians bring to their craft inspires me every time I take to the podium.”
To purchase tickets, contact Ticket Philadelphia at 215-893-1999. Ticket prices range from $10-$20.
Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra, PYO’s companion orchestra, prepares younger classical music students through a sophisticated repertoire and rigorous intellectual and musical discipline. PYAO further provides the opportunity to work with a highly experienced professional conductor, musicians, and teachers; to rehearse a standard orchestral repertoire at a professional level; and to perform in high-profile professional venues throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
The renowned Philadelphia Youth Orchestra organization, now in its 80th season, is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected community music education and youth orchestra performance programs.
The anchor group is the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), conducted by President and Music Director Louis Scaglione, featuring 130 gifted instrumentalists who range in age from 14-21. Young musicians 12-18 years old are featured in PYO’s companion ensemble, the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), which is led by Director and Conductor Maestra Rosalind Erwin, who is Music Director and Conductor of Drexel University Orchestra. Philadelphia Young Musicians Orchestra (PYMO), directed by Maestro Kenneth Bean, is a beginning to intermediate-level full symphonic orchestra that provides most students with their first introduction to large orchestral playing featuring students age 10-17 years old. Bravo Brass, directed by Curtis Institute of Music Dean, Paul Bryan, is an all-brass ensemble for promising middle and high-school instrumentalists. PRYSM (Philadelphia Region Youth String Music) and PRYSM Young Artists ensembles provide string large ensemble and sectional master class instruction for beginning and intermediate musicians ages 6-14. The director and conductor of PRYSM is Gloria DePasquale, cellist with The Philadelphia Orchestra, and conductor of PRYSM Young Artists is Andrea Weber. Tune Up Philly (TUP) is PYO’s after-school music program, directed by Paul Smith, that focuses on creating and inspiring true community by providing children in under- resourced communities with invaluable opportunities to learn and perform a differentiated orchestral music curriculum.