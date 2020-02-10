The Tigers Jr Hockey League played outdoors last week at the Houston Playground rink.
The Blue, Yellow, White and Black teams traveled away from their usual cozy confines at the Dobson School and got to play on the cavernous Houston arena.
In addition to the oversized playing area, the players had to adjust to playing with a fast rolling hockey ball rather than the usual puck. Not surprisingly, there were numerous line changes in the contests.
The Blue took down Yellow 5-1 in the first game while White outlasted the Black 4-2 in the finale.