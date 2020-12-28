JENKINTOWN -- Jenkintown Borough Council recently awarded local Jenkintown Scout Troops (Boys and Girls scouts) a special Jenkintown Service Badge.

Jenkintown Scouts have made blankets for babies at local hospitals for MLK day of service, performed clean ups of Jenkintown Town Square, provided supplies for the local dog rescue, Kazoodles, and held food drives for the Jenkintown Food Cupboard.

The Jenkintown Scout Troops honored were Scout Pac 210; Brownie Scout Unit 73632, and Scout Troop 201.

We hope someone from the Times Chronicle will attend. If not - we would appreciate it if you would consider publishing this letter to honor the work of the Jenkintown Community Girl and Boy Scouts. The list of the Scouts and their leaders are:

Brownie troop Unit 71428, Damaris Duffey troop leader and her Scouts for donations to Jenkintown Food Cupboard and supplies for the dog rescue Kazoodles. Troop members are 

Abigail Duffey

Aurora Mcclea

Haedyn Brodof

Gabrielle Lynch

Iris DeFazio

Violet Duffey

Piper Conners

Keelin Raleigh

Service: Jenkintown Townsquare cleanup

Troop 201 – Leader Greg Lester and his Scouts:

Ellie Barnett (2019)

Nathaniel Barnett (2019)

Joseph Depman (2020)

Joey Gunn (2020)

Ben Lester (both)

Julia Lester (both)

Colin O'Donovan (both)

Meadow Ramirez (2019)

Stephen Ridenour (both)

Noah Schott (2020)

Dennison Truitte (2019)

Jax Wilson (2019)

Pack 210 – Leader Garret O'Donovan and his Scouts:

Finn O'Donovan - 2019 and 2020

Liam O'Donovan - 2019 and 2020

Daniel Javsicas - 2020

John David Javsicas - 2020

Leo Zamparini - 2020

Augustus Zamparini - 2020

Tommy DiCamillo - 2020

Jake DiCamillo - 2020

Simon Schott - 2020, 2019

Rosie Schott - 2020, 2019

Luca Devers- 2020

Cesare Devers - 2020

Quentin Marsala - 2019

Calvin Marsala - 2019

Katie Barnett - 2019

Billy Granieri - 2019

Service - MLK Day of Service – baby blanket donations to local hospital 2019

Brownie troop Unit 73632 - Leader Emily Wicks and her Scouts:

Eloise McCandlish

Vivienne Wicks

Ellexandra Zeccardi

Elsie Freeman

Gianna DiCamillo

Claire Hudson

Josephine Pizer

