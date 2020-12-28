JENKINTOWN -- Jenkintown Borough Council recently awarded local Jenkintown Scout Troops (Boys and Girls scouts) a special Jenkintown Service Badge.
Jenkintown Scouts have made blankets for babies at local hospitals for MLK day of service, performed clean ups of Jenkintown Town Square, provided supplies for the local dog rescue, Kazoodles, and held food drives for the Jenkintown Food Cupboard.
The Jenkintown Scout Troops honored were Scout Pac 210; Brownie Scout Unit 73632, and Scout Troop 201.
We hope someone from the Times Chronicle will attend. If not - we would appreciate it if you would consider publishing this letter to honor the work of the Jenkintown Community Girl and Boy Scouts. The list of the Scouts and their leaders are:
Brownie troop Unit 71428, Damaris Duffey troop leader and her Scouts for donations to Jenkintown Food Cupboard and supplies for the dog rescue Kazoodles. Troop members are
Abigail Duffey
Aurora Mcclea
Haedyn Brodof
Gabrielle Lynch
Iris DeFazio
Violet Duffey
Piper Conners
Keelin Raleigh
Service: Jenkintown Townsquare cleanup
Troop 201 – Leader Greg Lester and his Scouts:
Ellie Barnett (2019)
Nathaniel Barnett (2019)
Joseph Depman (2020)
Joey Gunn (2020)
Ben Lester (both)
Julia Lester (both)
Colin O'Donovan (both)
Meadow Ramirez (2019)
Stephen Ridenour (both)
Noah Schott (2020)
Dennison Truitte (2019)
Jax Wilson (2019)
Pack 210 – Leader Garret O'Donovan and his Scouts:
Finn O'Donovan - 2019 and 2020
Liam O'Donovan - 2019 and 2020
Daniel Javsicas - 2020
John David Javsicas - 2020
Leo Zamparini - 2020
Augustus Zamparini - 2020
Tommy DiCamillo - 2020
Jake DiCamillo - 2020
Simon Schott - 2020, 2019
Rosie Schott - 2020, 2019
Luca Devers- 2020
Cesare Devers - 2020
Quentin Marsala - 2019
Calvin Marsala - 2019
Katie Barnett - 2019
Billy Granieri - 2019
Service - MLK Day of Service – baby blanket donations to local hospital 2019
Brownie troop Unit 73632 - Leader Emily Wicks and her Scouts:
Eloise McCandlish
Vivienne Wicks
Ellexandra Zeccardi
Elsie Freeman
Gianna DiCamillo
Claire Hudson
Josephine Pizer